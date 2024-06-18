Charity, Nurse Lifeline extends thanks to skydiving fundraiser
Caitlin shared, "I met Abi on my first day of starting at Bristol university back in 2019. She was studying nursing, and I was doing paramedic science. We lived together for three years while studying and became close friends, more like sisters really. Sadly, in July 2022, I found out Abi had taken her own life. I wanted to do something to raise awareness for mental health, especially for nurses and healthcare workers."
Nurse Lifeline felt deeply moved by Caitlin's dedication and courage in honouring Abi's memory through such a daring challenge. Additionally, the charity would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Abi’s mother, who first suggested Nurse Lifeline as the beneficiary of Caitlin’s fundraising efforts and has been actively fundraising in memory of Abi as well.
Their combined efforts have not only raised essential funds but also brought much-needed awareness to the mental health challenges faced by nurses and healthcare workers and the tragedy that can result.
Nurse Lifeline is committed to supporting the mental wellbeing of the nursing and midwifery community. Through the generosity and awareness raised by individual fundraisers like Caitlin's, they can continue to provide their confidential, anonymous and peer-support services run by nurses and midwives for their colleagues – a much-needed safe-space to offload and decompress. The support line is open 7 – 10pm, Monday to Friday | 0808 801 0455.
If you’d like to raise funds for Nurse Lifeline, please email [email protected] or learn more at www.nurselifeline.org.uk.
