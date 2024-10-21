Charity weekend at Gulliver’s Land hailed a great success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity weekend at Gulliver’s Land has raised a fantastic £5,590 towards Willen Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, the theme park in Milton Keynes donated £2.50 of every ticket sold over the weekend of September 21 & 22 to the hospice, which has served Milton Keynes and surrounding areas since 1981, offering specialist, personalised care for patients and their families.

As part of the weekend, Gulliver’s asked local performers – from flashmobs to choirs, bands to majorettes – to audition to take part, with the chance to entertain visitors to the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikki Poole, Willen Hospice events and community fundraising manager, said: “Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes has been a great supporter of the Hospice for many years now. We were completely bowled over when they offered us a whole charity weekend, building on the success of the after-school takeovers we’ve done in previous years.

Charity weekend at Gulliver’s Land

“We are one of the most poorly funded Hospices in the UK, with only 14% of ongoing NHS funding. The £5,590 raised will do a huge amount in funding our specialist end-of-life care and emotional support for local families, sadly often parents with young children, or children’s grandparents.”

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to all the performers who took the time to audition and we were delighted with those who came to showcase their talents. It was a cracking weekend, with the entertainers providing the perfect backdrop to the families having fun around the park.

“At Gulliver’s we feel it is important to support our local community whenever we can and so we’re delighted to be able to raise these vital funds for the team at Willen Hospice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gulliver’s Land is celebrating its 25th birthday having opened in 1999, the third of the four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts to open, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Derbyshire, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk

To learn more about the work of Willen Hospice, visit: www.willen-hospice.org.uk