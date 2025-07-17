Chestnuts celebrates 70 years with a magical summer fete

A milestone celebration filled with joy, pride and unforgettable moments. Chestnuts Primary School's 70th Birthday Summer Fete was a wonderful success bringing together generations of families, colleagues and friends for an afternoon to remember.

Held on a bright summer afternoon, the event marked seven decades of Chestnuts’ history at the heart of the local community. The school grounds buzzed with energy as children enjoyed every moment, from traditional stalls and games to showcasing their talents through choir performances and Irish dancing, all to the delight of the gathered families and community members.

The ever-popular MK Dons SET penalty shoot-out kept the excitement going throughout the afternoon with pupils and visitors alike lining up to take part and cheer one another on.

The celebration was further enriched by the presence of Alderman Andrew Geary, Mayor of Milton Keynes, who said:

Penalty shoot-out

“It was an absolute pleasure to join Chestnuts for this wonderful event. The sense of pride and community spirit was tangible throughout the afternoon. Seventy years is a significant milestone and it’s clear that Chestnuts continues to be a much-loved and vital part of the local community.”

Chestnuts has a proud legacy of serving families in Bletchley and beyond and since joining the Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) family of schools in 2016, the school has continued to grow from strength to strength. This event offered a perfect opportunity to reflect not only on Chestnuts’ rich past but also on the collaborative future it shares with other schools across the Trust united by IFtL’s shared vision ‘To inspire the futures of us all through learning together’.

Becky Skillings, Headteacher at Chestnuts, shared:

“We were overwhelmed by the support and love shown at our 70th Birthday Fete. It was an afternoon full of joy, togetherness and celebration; a beautiful reflection of the spirit that defines Chestnuts. Thank you to everyone who came, contributed and helped us make memories that we’ll treasure for years to come.”

The cake

The school extended heartfelt thanks to Michelle Green, all staff volunteers, and every member of the community who helped make the event such a success. The Summer Fete was not only a tribute to the school's proud history, but also a joyful reminder of the strong community spirit that continues to make Chestnuts shine.

Here’s to 70 years and the bright future ahead!