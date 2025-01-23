Childbase Partnership hands over £175,000 to the British Heart Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following a year of fundraising, Childbase Partnership were delighted to hand over a total of £175,801.16 to the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to help them fund vital research.

From Snowdon climbs and skydives to sea swims and summer fayres, colleagues and families across the company’s 44 day-nurseries and Head Office spent 2024 raising money for the worthy cause after they were nominated as ‘Charity of the Year’ through an employee vote, with a focus on supporting babies born with congenital heart defects.

The cheque was presented to the BHF during a special ceremony at the Childbase Partnership Head Office in Newport Pagnell, with charity representatives in attendance from each nursery setting who were hailed as “inspirational” by the charity along with families for their commitment to fundraising.

BHF Partnership Manager, Nigel Cole explained;

Childbase Partnership Charity Reps hand over the cheque to BHF

“We are so grateful that Childbase have raised such an incredible amount of money, and we want to say a heartfelt thank you to all their colleagues for their fantastic fundraising efforts."

“We knew Childbase would go the extra mile to raise money on our behalf, but this donation is beyond our wildest dreams. This has been one of the best partnerships we can recall, and I had a lump in my throat when I found out the total.”

BHF Fundraising Manager, Samantha Wilkins said;

“For more than 60 years, the BHF has funded research that has turned ideas that once seemed like 'science fiction' into treatments and cures that save lives every day. But millions of people are still waiting for the next breakthrough."

The grand total

“It is only thanks to the generous support of companies like Childbase that we can keep research going and discover the treatments and cures of the future.”

The money raised will help fund research into congenital heart disease. Heart defects are diagnosed in at least 1 in 150 births – that's an average of 13 babies each day in the UK - with more diagnoses later in life. Estimates suggest as many as 1-2 per cent of the population may be affected.

Childbase Partnership CEO, Emma Rooney explained;

“This partnership has been an incredible source of pride to us as a company and we couldn’t be more grateful to our nursery colleagues and families for their generosity in making this possible. We have children in our settings who have had open heart surgeries and colleagues who have lost loved ones suddenly to cardiac arrest, so being able to support others going through similar situations means a great deal to us all.”

A special recognition award was presented to Pennypot Day Nursery in Chobham, who were the highest contributors throughout Childbase Partnership, raising a total of £8,330.27 from initiatives including a sponsored walk around Virginia Water and a nursery parent cycling to Brighton for the cause.

The company has raised over £3.5 million for charities including The Trussell Trust, CRUK and Alzheimer’s Society in its 35-year history, whilst every employee is also given a paid Volunteer Day annually to help give back to the causes that matter most to them. Throughout 2025, Childbase Partnership will be supporting YoungMinds.