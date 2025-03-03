Childbase Partnership tops league tables for second year running
The rankings, based on Ofsted inspection results for group providers and published in the prestigious Nursery World Magazine list - the only national report of its kind produced annually, highlights the employee-owned company’s ongoing commitment to excellence, with over half its settings currently rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted and all others ‘Good’.
Childbase Partnership Chief Executive Officer, Emma Rooney explained: “Securing the No.1 spot for the second consecutive year is a moment of immense pride for us all and a powerful testament to the unwavering dedication of our colleagues in delivering the best outcomes for our children and their families.
"Our collective focus on people, on supporting each other, and on maintaining the highest standards of care and education is the foundation that drives the continued success of our employee-owned company.”
Childbase Partnership has dominated UK ‘Best Companies to Work For’ Lists for 14 years, been rated ‘World Class’ for its respect and support of its 2,500 colleague ‘partners’ and leads the way in ‘climate positive’ action and environmental achievements.