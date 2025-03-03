Childbase Partnership tops league tables for second year running

By Lauren Clarke
Contributor
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 14:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Childbase Partnership has topped the league tables for the second year running, maintaining the No.1 spot for the quality of Early Years care and education throughout its 44 day nurseries.

The rankings, based on Ofsted inspection results for group providers and published in the prestigious Nursery World Magazine list - the only national report of its kind produced annually, highlights the employee-owned company’s ongoing commitment to excellence, with over half its settings currently rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted and all others ‘Good’.

Childbase Partnership Chief Executive Officer, Emma Rooney explained: “Securing the No.1 spot for the second consecutive year is a moment of immense pride for us all and a powerful testament to the unwavering dedication of our colleagues in delivering the best outcomes for our children and their families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our collective focus on people, on supporting each other, and on maintaining the highest standards of care and education is the foundation that drives the continued success of our employee-owned company.”

Childbase Partnership is celebrating taking the top spot once againChildbase Partnership is celebrating taking the top spot once again
Childbase Partnership is celebrating taking the top spot once again

Childbase Partnership has dominated UK ‘Best Companies to Work For’ Lists for 14 years, been rated ‘World Class’ for its respect and support of its 2,500 colleague ‘partners’ and leads the way in ‘climate positive’ action and environmental achievements.

Related topics:Ofsted
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice