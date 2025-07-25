City Mayor faces tough questions

By katie James
Contributor
Published 25th Jul 2025, 14:59 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 15:48 BST
Newsletter editorial team from MK SNAP with Mayor of MK City
Newsletter editorial team from MK SNAP with Mayor of MK City
Mayor of the city, Cllr James Lancaster faced some tough questions by members of a leading disability charity.

The interview was part of a new Partners with Purpose project led by learners from MK SNAP and supported by can-do disability champion, Frank Purcell, BEM, Managing Director of M&M Supplies.

Cllr Lancaster answered probing questions for an article in the learners’ self-made newsletter.

Cllr Lancaster said: “Meeting the newsletter editorial team today really highlighted the dedication, passion and spirit they all have for the love of people in Milton Keynes!

“It was my honour to meet them all, and I look forward to hearing about the wonderful work they get up to in the future!”

Mr Purcell said: “This is more than a newsletter. It’s about building confidence, gaining skills, and finding purpose.”

The Learners also enjoyed an informative tour of the Council Chamber and heard the funding challenges facing councillors.

MK SNAP is an award-winning charity offering person-centred life-skills, work training and opportunities for adults with learning difficulties. In 2013 SNAP led the initiative to establish Disability Awareness Day in the city dedicating a pillar at MK Rose celebrating ‘ability’.

