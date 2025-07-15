City MP ‘bowled over’ by the skills and talents of learners at MK SNAP

City MP Emily Darlington bowled over by the talents of learners at MK SNAP

Leading disability charity MK SNAP was championed as a lifeline to adults with learning disabilities as the city celebrated International Disability Awareness Day, DAD .

After meeting the learners in their life and work skill-building sessions at MK SNAP, MP for Milton Keynes Central, Emily Darlington said: “MK SNAP is a lifeline to the adults in Milton Keynes that want to develop and work.”

Emily added: “After seeing how happy and proud the learners are showing off all the work they are doing, I would encourage any business to talk to MK SNAP and see how they can help them.”

Emily was so impressed by the learners’ artwork that she commissioned MK SNAP to design the 2025 Christmas cards for her House of Commons colleagues.

Lisa Spearman, MK SNAP’s vice-chair of trustees, said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to show Emily around MK SNAP, introduce her to our learners and showcase how we help people to develop to their full potential. I was also pleased to hear Emily talk about she can help organisations like MK SNAP.”