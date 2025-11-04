Code, create, celebrate! Local kids’ coding centre turns five

Code Ninjas - in action!

Five years ago, a group of curious kids in Milton Keynes stepped into a brand-new coding centre – and they’ve been learning, creating and levelling up ever since. This month, Code Ninjas Milton Keynes is celebrating its fifth anniversary, marking five incredible years of helping local children discover the joy of coding and grow in confidence along the way.

From its very first class with just 20 students, the centre has blossomed into a thriving community of more than 200 young coding Ninjas. Each week, the centre buzzes with excitement as children aged seven to 14 learn coding and game design through play, teamwork and creativity.

“It’s been such a wonderful journey,” said Girish Betadpur, who runs the Milton Keynes centre. “When we first opened, we just wanted to give local children a fun and friendly place to explore technology – but it’s become so much more than that. Watching our Ninjas grow over the years – not just in coding skills, but in confidence, friendships and creativity – has been the most rewarding part. They come in as shy kids who love technology, and before long they’re collaborating, solving problems together and sharing their ideas with pride. It’s amazing to see that transformation.”

Every Ninja works their way through a series of coding ‘belts’, starting as beginners and progressing all the way to the coveted Black Belt level. The centre recently celebrated its first Black Belt graduate, with several more students well on their way.

Girish (centre) and just some of his Sensei team

“Seeing the children’s faces light up when they reach a new belt is priceless,” said Girish. “For them, it’s a huge achievement – they’ve put in the effort, they’ve overcome challenges and they can see how far they’ve come. But what really stands out is how supportive they are of each other. They cheer each other on, celebrate each other’s wins, and that positive energy is what makes our centre such a special place to be.”

The heart of Code Ninjas Milton Keynes is its sense of community. Children encourage each other, make lasting friendships and learn from their peers. The centre’s Senseis – many of whom are local students themselves – act as mentors and role models, guiding the Ninjas with patience and enthusiasm.

“For a lot of our Senseis, this is their first job,” Girish explained. “They’re learning how to lead, to communicate and to inspire – skills that will stay with them long after they move on. The children really look up to them, and it creates this lovely sense of teamwork where everyone is learning from one another. It’s a community I’m incredibly proud of.”

As Code Ninjas Milton Keynes celebrates this special anniversary, Girish says it’s the impact on the children – and the friendships they’ve built – that means the most.

“The past five years have flown by,” he said. “I’ve seen so many Ninjas grow up with us – from their very first session to becoming confident, capable young people ready to take on whatever’s next. It’s been an incredible experience to be part of their journeys. I’m so proud of what they’ve achieved and grateful to the families who’ve supported us along the way. Here’s to the next five years of learning, fun and coding success!”

To learn more about Code Ninjas Milton Keynes and enquire about their upcoming holiday camps, visit www.codeninjas.co.uk/miltonkeynes-bkm-uk