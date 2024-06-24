Cody Jackson wins the Milton Keynes Inspirational Young Person award
and live on Freeview channel 276
During Cody's term of office as a youth councillor, he has manged to achieve a lot of his goals he set out to do, such as having the most students vote in the national 'Make Your Mark' vote for young people, and the highest amount of registered six formers during 'Your Vote Week’.
During his internal youth council work, they managed to elect MKs first youth mayor. On top of all his work, Cody is also a young minds and bite back activist and is trying to campaign for more mental health support for young people in the UK as well as trying to campaign for junk food advertising to be stopped.
All of Cody's work is truly a testament to how hard he works.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.