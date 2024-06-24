Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cody Jackson is a 15-year-old teenager who is a part of the Milton Keynes Youth Council and strives to empower young people in raising their voices to change-makers.

During Cody's term of office as a youth councillor, he has manged to achieve a lot of his goals he set out to do, such as having the most students vote in the national 'Make Your Mark' vote for young people, and the highest amount of registered six formers during 'Your Vote Week’.

During his internal youth council work, they managed to elect MKs first youth mayor. On top of all his work, Cody is also a young minds and bite back activist and is trying to campaign for more mental health support for young people in the UK as well as trying to campaign for junk food advertising to be stopped.

