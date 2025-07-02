Community Assessment Day set to help local NHS patients get faster one-stop support

Patients in Buckinghamshire with musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions are being invited to a new Community Assessment Day (CAD) initiative later this month, which aims to provide same-day diagnosis and practical advice for conditions such as arthritis, back pain, sports injuries, frozen shoulders, and other conditions affecting bones, joints, nerves and soft tissues.

Practice Plus Group MSK , Buckinghamshire, has invited 450 patients to a bespoke clinical and practical patient event to be hosted at the Wades Park Centre (formerly Princes Risborough Community Centre) on 15th July 2025. The first of its kind in Buckinghamshire, the CAD, themed ‘What Matters to You’, is designed to get patients better, sooner - helping them return to the activities they love without the need for multiple follow-up appointments and referrals.

This new approach brings together MSK specialists, physiotherapists, and local community health partners and services in one place. Based on research, the event plans to speed up diagnosis and care, and cut NHS waits in the region by up to five weeks. It’s anticipated that around 50% of patients attending will be able to self-manage their condition after attending.

Patients currently referred to the service by their GP have been invited and given an appointment slot within which to arrive. Patient can spend anywhere from 30 minutes up to two hours seeking support for their condition.

Physios prepare for Community Assessment event later this month

On arrival, each patient will receive a “Patient Passport” to guide them through the day. They will have the opportunity to speak to specialist clinicians, receive tailored physiotherapy advice, get health checks like blood pressure and BMI , and access support from partner community organisations such as Versus Arthritis, Bucks Mind and Citizens Advice.

The aim is to offer faster answers and practical support so patients can start managing their condition effectively straight away. Those that require follow up appointments or further care such as injections or scans will have these organised.

Michelle Saunders, Service Lead at Practice Plus Group MSK Centre, Buckinghamshire, said: "Our community event reflects Practice Plus Group’s commitment to delivering efficient, patient-focused NHS and private care in the local area and beyond. The Community Assessment Day is about listening to patients and focusing on what matters most to them - whether that’s walking the dog again, getting back to gardening, or playing with grandchildren. By bringing our expert teams together, we can offer faster, more convenient support and hopefully avoid the need for repeated appointments."

Practice Plus Group MSKworks across nine* locations in existing health centres and hospitals across the county. It offers accessible and convenient diagnostic and treatment services including MRI scans, ultrasound, X-rays, and physiotherapy support for NHS patients, helping to reduce waiting lists locally.

The service also offers private MRI, ultrasound, and ultrasound-guided injections for patients who choose this option, via Wellsoon private healthcare from Practice Plus Group. To book, please call 01494 858 488 or visit: https://www.mskdiagnostics.co.uk/private-patients

*Locations: High Wycombe, Marlow, Thame, Gerrards Cross, Buckingham, Burnham, Iver, Amersham, Brookside.