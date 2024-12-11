Community donations to be matched in Willen Hospice’s biggest Christmas appeal yet

Willen Hospice is setting its sights on raising an ambitious £185,000 this December through its biggest ever Christmas appeal, thanks to the generosity of local donors pledging to match every pound raised by the community.

Each donation made to the charity until the end of December – or until the matched funding pot runs out – will be doubled. This extraordinary opportunity has been made possible by a group of passionate local philanthropists who have collectively committed to matching donations in the hope that it will inspire more people to give.

“Mary, my late wife, and I were immensely grateful for the wonderful support we received from the Willen at Home team before she died in January 2007,” says Michael Willis, one of the donors who is matching gifts this December.

“They made it possible for Mary to stay at home, where she always wanted to be, and say goodbye to close friends and family in her own way and in her own time. The reality is that hospitals are not equipped to provide decent end-of-life care. It would be tragic in so many ways if the Hospice was forced to cut back the Willen at Home service.”

Earlier in December, the Hospice was honoured to participate in the Big Give Christmas Challenge, which also matched public donations. Thanks to overwhelming support, the £35,000 target was achieved in just five days, representing an incredible start to the charity’s appeal.

All funds raised through the Christmas appeal will directly support Willen at Home. This dedicated team work 365 days a year providing expert care to local patients with a life-limiting illness, like Mary, who wish to remain in the comfort of their own home. Willen at Home’s specialist nurses help patients to live well until they die, by easing symptoms, giving medication advice and providing emotional support.

While £185,000 is a substantial target, the Willen at Home service alone costs £1.4 million a year to run and receives no NHS funding. This creates a significant gap that the Hospice must bridge by depending on the local community to take part in fundraising and buy from its charity shops.

To make a donation that will be doubled, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/christmas.

Donations will be doubled until 31 December or until the matched funding pot runs out, whichever is sooner.