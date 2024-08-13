Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A charity that’s creating and caring for the Forest of Marston Vale has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation was made to the Forest of Marston Vale Trust, which is dedicated to delivering environmental and social benefits through the creation of the Forest of Marston Vale. The charity’s goal is to make life better for local wildlife and people by planting trees and creating woodlands and green spaces for communities to explore and enjoy. The Forest covers 61 square miles between Bedford and Milton Keynes and is one of 15 Community Forests in the UK.

Alongside the donation, a group of Amazon employees volunteered with the Forest of Marston Vale Trust to help repair grass verges in the Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation from Amazon will be put towards the refurbishment of the Sensory Wildlife Garden at the Millennium Country Park.

Community forest supported by Amazon in Milton Keynes

Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon Milton Keynes, said:

“We are pleased to support the Forest of Marston Vale Trust with this donation. The charity’s dedication to the upkeep of the Forest ensures that local people have access to a nature reserve where they can enjoy the outdoors and improve their mental and physical health. It’s highly valued work, and we are thankful to the Trust’s team for their efforts.”

Andreea Apetrii, an employee at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Forest of Marston Vale is a much-loved community woodland where people enjoy spending time with family and friends. That’s certainly what I love to do at the weekend, so I’m glad Amazon is supporting the Forest of Marston Vale Trust to show its team how much we appreciate what they do.”

Robina Ballard-Davis, Brand and Fundraising Manager, at the Forest of Marston Vale Trust, added:

“We’d like to thank Victor and the team at Amazon in Milton Keynes for this donation, which will support much-needed improvements to our popular Sensory Wildlife Garden. The work of the Forest of Marston Vale Trust directly benefits communities, enriching the lives of people across the county, and it’s a great boost to us to know that our work is valued.”

Amazon supports the communities where is operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief to help people tackle poverty and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people who struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food insecurity across the UK, and around the world.