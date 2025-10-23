Community matters: A night like no other at Stadium MK to help those who are most in need

Paul Mitchell, CEO of MK Dons Community Trust, invites locals to spend a night under the stars next month and help kick homelessness out of Milton Keynes

Would it surprise you to learn there are more than two thousand people in Milton Keynes right now who are homeless, and that 35 of those people have no choice but to sleep rough.

Across England, one in every 182 people are estimated to be homeless. Regrettably, in our city, that figure drops to one in every 133.

It’s a problem we as a community must grip sooner than later, by any means possible.

Neil Hart, Group CEO of MK Dons, with Paul Mitchell and Paul Clark, chairman of MK Dons Community Trust.

As the official charity of MK Dons, our operation is often misinterpreted as working exclusively with children of school-age through our holiday camps and boys and girls pathway programmes.

While these provisions help raise revenue that is essential in supporting our wider charitable work, the impact our team delivers today by harnessing the power of football and the club badge is about much more than what’s delivered within the confines of the pitch.

It’s why on Thursday, November 13, we’re inviting all members of the community to join us at Stadium MK for a CEO Sleepout.

Yes, you read that correctly. Stadium MK will open its doors from 8pm until 6am and be home to scores of fundraisers who will spend an evening sleeping rough to raise funds which will be dedicated to tackling homelessness in Milton Keynes.

Football has a tremendous power to unite communities, and bring the very best out of people. And I personally have no doubt this event will do just that as we collectively seek to raise £30,000 with support from our charitable partners, Unity MK, Bus Shelter MK and YMCA MK.

A special mention too to Glebe Farm School, whose pupils have been tasked with decorating a selection of cardboard beds which will be used by fundraisers on the night. It will provide everyone in attendance with the briefest understanding of what it must feel like to sleep rough.

Of course, we all have the luxury of spending the night in a secure location with layer-upon-layer of purpose designed clothing, hot drinks provided, knowing the following day our own homes await.

For those of you who are up for the challenge, we’d love to welcome you pitch side. This event is open to all – friends, family, colleagues, neighbours – and guarantees a truly unique experience in our county’s largest venue.

Sign-up details are available via www.ceosleepout.co.uk – hopefully we see you there!

On a separate note, next week Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion hosts our autumn half-term holiday camps for children aged 8-14.

The camps are open to youngsters of all playing abilities with activities including football, cricket, dodgeball, badminton and other Halloween themed fun.

Bookings are £25 per child, per day, with all profits from these camps reinvested back into our wider charitable work which is delivered with the sole intention of helping people in our city become the best version of themselves.

So, if you have a football-mad youngster in the house, get them involved! Bookings are available online via www.participant.co.uk/mkdonsset/event/october_haunted_half_term_activity_camp_9am-330pm_-_2025_27102025#init.

Paul Mitchell, MK Dons Community Trust CEO.