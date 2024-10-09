Community preschool boosted by Amazon Milton Keynes donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Amazon fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes has made a £1,000 donation to Bradwell Common Playgroup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradwell Common Playgroup is a preschool in the community providing a playful and stimulating learning environment for children between two and four years old.

The idea for the donation came about when an employee at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes mentioned that their child had loved going to the local preschool. Along with the rest of the Amazon team, the employee wanted to get involved in supporting the education of the children in the Bradwell common community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £1,000 donation from Amazon in Milton Keynes will be put towards purchasing outdoor toys and updating indoor toys and resources such as puzzles and marking equipment.

Amazon's fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes

Khurram Khurshid Ahmed, the Amazon employee whose child has attended the preschool commented:

"My child really enjoyed attending Bradwell Common preschool. The staff provide an engaging and creative space for the children to learn and grow in, in the early stages of their development and I'm so pleased Amazon could support the pre-school with a donation".

Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m glad that we can support Bradwell Common Playgroup, an excellent preschool supporting the families of our employees and other children in the local area. At Amazon, we are eager to support young people throughout the various stages of their education and I hope this donation will aid Bradwell Common Playgroup in its efforts to do this as well.”

Michelle Scott, Chairperson of Bradwell Common Playgroup, said:

“We are so grateful for this support from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes and want to say thank you to Khurram for nominating us for support. The donation will provide a real boost to our activity resources and support us in offering a safe and stimulating environment for the children to learn.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.