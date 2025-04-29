Contractor Clegg Construction breaks ground on care home scheme near Milton Keynes
The three-storey, 96-bed luxury care home is being built for Hampton Healthcare, part of the Rochmills Group, behind Woburn Sands Emporium garden centre, off Newport Road in Wavendon.
It will feature state-of-the-art and high-end facilities including rooftop garden with sky bar and café, private dining, cinema, and an entertainment suite, alongside spacious and comfortable rooms and suites. This will be a new and exciting care model brought to the area by Hampton Healthcare.
The development also includes a new car park, along with landscaped areas, and is due to be completed by the end of 2026.
Woburn Sands Emporium garden centre is open for business during the construction work and will remain so in the future, being unaffected by the new care home scheme.
A ceremony was held to mark the start on site of the new care home, which is the latest in a long line of care homes delivered by Clegg Construction – a company seen as a specialist in this field.
MD of Clegg Construction Michael Sims said: “We were very pleased to have been appointed by Rochmills Group to build this new care home, which will provide modern facilities for residents from the local community.
“Clegg Construction has significant experience of building new care homes, having completed schemes across the country in places such as Peterborough, Loughborough, Bromsgrove, Norwich, Littleover in Derbyshire, Tadcaster in Yorkshire, and Birstall in Leicestershire.
“It is always exciting to see work beginning on site on a new scheme and we look forward to developing this facility along with our partners and adding it to our extensive portfolio in this sector.”
Other members of the construction team working alongside Clegg Construction include APC Architects, engineers Ridge and Partners LLP, and employers agent CS2 Limited.
Joining the ground-breaking celebrations were the owners of Rochmills Group:
Joe Sehmi – Chairman, Rochmills Group & Hampton Healthcare
Kabir Sehmi – CEO, Rochmills Group & Hampton Healthcare
Tej Sehmi – Director, Rochmills Group & Hampton Healthcare
Kabir Sehmi said: “We are really happy to be starting work on site on this development, which will deliver a luxury care home, with modern facilities and high quality care.”