Crash of drums for Peace & Unity cycle ride through Milton Keynes

Peace & Unity Ride 2024

Growing from last year’s mass cycle ride through Central Milton Keynes, a hundred local people will meet at Unity Place for a 3-mile cycle ride through Central Milton Keynes and Campbell Park to the Peace Pagoda at Willen. Dressed in white and wearing white flags, the riders will be carrying a message of peace and unity.

Before setting off, to the drum beats of Panacea Samba band and free hot snacks from Namji’s Restaurant, Mayor’s Cycling Awards will be presented to Network Rail, Santander and other businesses cycling most in ‘Love To Ride’ Bike Month May. Three primary schools will collect Bikeability Olympics Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies. Following a prayer from Kurshida Mirza of Truby’s Garden and MK Community Foundation, the cyclists will set off for Campbell Park.

Ann Shrimpton of the Cycling Citizens MK alliance said: “Last year’s Peace and Unity ride was amazing for bringing our community together, people of all faiths and backgrounds wearing white for peace. Our goal now is to encourage more women to cycle. Come join us on Thursday, 5.30pm at Unity Place by MK Central Station.”