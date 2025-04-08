DAFS (Drug & Alcohol Family Support) volunteer, Karen Chapman, wins the Care Givers award at the Milton Keynes Mayor’s Awards 2025!

Karen volunteers with DAFS who support local families affected by a loved one’s addiction to drugs or alcohol

Karen represents our team of fantastic volunteers who help to run DAFS. She facilitates several of our groups and is also our volunteer co-ordinator.

Family members (18+) who are struggling to cope with the trauma caused by having a loved one trapped in addiction, can come and connect with others in a safe, confidential place where there is no judgement or condemnation. They can be their authentic selves, feel heard and understood and be supported to become stronger and empowered, through self-care and knowledge gained from others who get it. This is a free service run by volunteers with lived experience