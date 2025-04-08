DAFS (Drug & Alcohol Family Support) volunteer, Karen Chapman, wins the Care Givers award at the Milton Keynes Mayor’s Awards 2025!
Karen represents our team of fantastic volunteers who help to run DAFS. She facilitates several of our groups and is also our volunteer co-ordinator.
We provide support group meetings across Milton Keynes, Bedford and Leighton Buzzard. Addiction is a cruel disease that does not discriminate….it can happen to anyone and it devastates entire families.
Family members (18+) who are struggling to cope with the trauma caused by having a loved one trapped in addiction, can come and connect with others in a safe, confidential place where there is no judgement or condemnation. They can be their authentic selves, feel heard and understood and be supported to become stronger and empowered, through self-care and knowledge gained from others who get it. This is a free service run by volunteers with lived experience
Contact us through our website: www.dafsmk.co.uk or email: [email protected]