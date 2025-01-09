Dame Irene Hays heads back to the shop floor in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wednesday, January 8, saw members of Hays Travel’s senior team head back to the floor to support colleagues in branches across the UK during the busy peaks period.

Dame Irene Hays joined branch manager Jackie Lovell and her team at Hays Travel Milton Keynes, meeting customers and supporting colleagues.

Meanwhile, Hays Travel directors and divisional/regional sales managers worked in branches across the UK, including Jonathon Woodall-Johnston, Chief Operating Officer, who spent the day in Hays Travel Blackburn; Ken Campling, Chief Finance Officer, who joined colleagues in Scotland’s Livingston branch; and Jane Schumm, Retail Director, who headed to Abbeycentre in Northern Ireland.

Dame Irene said: “Our colleagues in branches do an exceptional job caring for our customers all year, but at our peak period in January and February they move to ‘amazing’ level. Spending a day on the ‘shop floor’ during this very busy time is a brilliant opportunity for our board members and sales managers to support and encourage our retail colleagues, hear about any areas for improvement, and gather direct feedback from our customers.”

Dame Irene and Anita Luscombe, helping a couple arrange a fly-drive itinerary in the western USA.

As well as supporting colleagues, heading back to the floor allows the senior team to gather valuable feedback.

Anita Luscombe, Assistant Manager of Hays Travel Milton Keynes, said: ”It was great to welcome Dame Irene into our branch for the day. She enjoyed interacting with our customers and sharing stories with them. She also spent time talking to everyone in our team and went home with a notebook full of ideas and suggestions.”