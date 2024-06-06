Dandara makes a buzz with donation to Bentley Grange Care Home for World Bee Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate World Bee Day and help provide suitable nesting sites for bees, local housebuilder Dandara has donated ‘bee hotels’ to Bentley Grange Care Home, nearby its Saxon Park development in Biddenham.

With over 20,000 species of bee known worldwide*, World Bee Day serves to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the threats they face and their contribution to sustainable development.

As not all bee species make and live in colonies, bee hotels offer a safe shelter in which solitary bees can lay their eggs. These bee hotels donated by Dandara will be installed in the gardens of Bentley Grange Care Home, providing nesting sites for bees in the local area.

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “We hope our donation to Bentley Grange Care Home will encourage residents to develop their interest in beekeeping and pollinator conservation efforts.

“Dandara is committed to enhancing and maintaining local biodiversity, as reflected in our work towards providing a net biodiversity gain at all new developments. With around 35 species of bee currently under the threat of extinction, we hope this provision of shelter for bees in the local area will provide a fun and exciting way for people to learn about and help preserve biodiversity in their community.”

For more information about World Bee Day and the importance of bees, visit www.un.org/en/observances/bee-day.

Dandara is currently selling homes at Saxon Park where a collection of three and four bedroom homes are available. Prices start at £390,000 for a three bedroom home.