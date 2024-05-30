Dandara makes a buzz with donation to Milton Keynes Girl Guides for World Bee Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate World Bee Day and help provide suitable nesting sites for bees, local housebuilder Dandara has donated ‘bee hotels’ to Milton Keynes Girl Guides, nearby its Abbots Place development in Wavendon.

With over 20,000 species of bee known worldwide*, World Bee Day serves to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the threats they face and their contribution to sustainable development.

As not all bee species make and live in colonies, bee hotels offer a safe shelter in which solitary bees can lay their eggs. These bee hotels donated by Dandara will be installed in the grounds, providing nesting sites for bees in the local area.

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “We hope our donation to Milton Keynes Girl Guides will encourage young people to develop their interest in beekeeping and pollinator conservation efforts, as prompted by this year’s theme to ‘Bee engaged with Youth.’

“Dandara is committed to enhancing and maintaining local biodiversity, as reflected in our work towards providing a net biodiversity gain at all new developments. With around 35 species of bee currently under the threat of extinction, we hope this provision of shelter for bees in the local area will provide a fun and exciting way for people to learn about and help preserve biodiversity in their community.”

Jane Solloway, Milton Keynes Division Commissioner for Girl Guiding, added: “Our Rainbows, Brownies and Guides are very excited to install and look after the new bee hotels, and we’re hopeful we will see them used this summer by some new visitors. We’d like to thank Dandara for the donation, and the great opportunity to learn more about the vital work bees perform which will help our Rainbows, Brownies and Guides on their way to earning their Nature and Gardening badges.”

For more information about World Bee Day and the importance of bees, visit www.un.org/en/observances/bee-day.

To become a volunteer for Girl Guiding in Milton Keynes, please visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/become-a-volunteer/.

Dandara is currently selling homes at Abbots Place where a collection of three, four and five bedroom homes are available. Prices start at £399,950 for a three bedroom home.