Dedicated trustee retires after 30 years of service to Milton Keynes charity

After three decades of dedicated service, Andrea Vincent retires from her role at MK Act, a Milton Keynes charity focused on supporting survivors of domestic abuse.

Originally Andrea joined MK Act in 1992 as a volunteer, and then later as an employee as part of the team to set up and run the then, newly built refuge. Andrea continued to support MK Act as a volunteer standing as trustee in 1995. Andrea quickly became integral to the charity’s mission. She was elected Chair of Trustees in 1998, a position she held until 2021, and was awarded an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours list for her services to domestic abuse victims.

Andrea’s leadership was pivotal in numerous groundbreaking initiatives, including amplifying the voices of girls and women, promoting early intervention, and fostering a holistic approach to female empowerment and safety. One of her notable achievements was the establishment of the collaborative project with Milton Keynes Council and Bedfordshire Pilgrim Housing Association to deliver dispersed housing and to design and construct a purpose-built refuge, which opened in 2011. This facility offers safe accommodation, alongside communal spaces and integral support services for women and their children.

In a significant policy decision, Andrea ensured that MK Act’s refuge would welcome male children up to the age of 16, promoting family unity in a safe environment. Under her leadership, MK Act secured three prestigious accreditations: the Women’s Aid Federation for England highest level Quality Standards (2014 and 2017), Leading Lights accreditation for information, advice, and support services, and RESPECT quality standards for innovative work with domestic violence perpetrators (2019).

Upon stepping down as trustee in June 2024, Andrea expressed gratitude for her time at MK Act, highlighting the staff’s inspirational devotion and the community’s collaborative spirit. She emphasized the significance of the new refuge facility and its impact alone on thousands of women and children over the past 13 years.

Andrea: “It has been an honour and a privilege to be involved at MK Act. The devotion of the staff is inspirational and it has been wonderful to work alongside CEO Sue Burke, who with the support of the team and trustees has ambitious plans to support more people in Milton Keynes who really need it.

“My first impression of MK Act was that it really is something special; a community of like-minded people who know how to listen, how to support and how to work with the services across Milton Keynes to make a real difference in people’s lives. Straight away I knew it was something I must be part of. Volunteering alongside Madeline Newton and Irene Chittenden in the early days was an enjoyable and memorable introduction to MK Act.”

“Thank you to Sue and all the staff and volunteers with the support of the trustees who have and continue to make MK Act a truly wonderful and transformational place.

Also thanks to those who had the vision in the beginning to start the project ,the late Carol Loxton and Alison Taylor. The many trustees over time Marylin Thomas , Sue Hilton, Kate Watters and the late Mike Leonard to name but a few who have supported the growth of the organisation to support more women and children as the city grew. The inspirational staff, Dot Garrett, Irene Chittenden, Barbara Hull, Isabel, Julie, Sally and of course Sue Burke the current CEO. None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of the Development Corporation and latterly Milton Keynes (City) Council and the officers who have ensured the organisation’s survival by being critical friends to the management teams, especially Tracey Chapman.

Rani Kaur, Chair of Trustees at MK Act: “I would like to thank Andrea for her many years as a trustee and Chair of the trustees and for all her work over the years that has really had an impact on what MK Act has been able to achieve. Andrea has played a significant role in getting MK Act where it is today in terms of the high level of service, the number of people in Milton Keynes supported through the helpline, refuge and the community based support.”

Sue Burke, CEO of MK Act: “MK Act is fortunate to have a very passionate, dedicated board of trustees with a wealth of expertise which benefits the many individuals and families we support in Milton Keynes. I joined MK Act as CEO when Andrea was Chair of Trustees and have benefited so much from her guidance and support. We are very grateful to Andrea for her long term service and of course she will be missed.”