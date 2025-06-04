Deer rescued after becoming trapped in iron fence near Milton Keynes

By Olga Norford
Published 4th Jun 2025, 14:06 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 14:07 BST

Firefighters were called to rescue a small muntjac deer which had become entangled in an iron fence.

They had to use specialist equipment to release the animal which had become stuck in an iron fence.

Fortunately the animal was distressed but uninjured.

The incident happened around 9pm last night (June 3) in Barton Rad, Bletchley, with one crew from West Ashland attending.

Fire crews were involved in two animal rescues in Milton Keynes this weekFire crews were involved in two animal rescues in Milton Keynes this week
And on Monday the fire service helped rescue three ducklings stuck in a storm drain in Wallace Street, New Bradwell.

Firefighters used small gear to rescue all three ducklings from the drain. The ducklings were uninjured.

> Earlier today (June 4) fire crews were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Park Road, Hanslope.

Firefighters released one male and passed them into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Another male with minor injuries was also passed in the care of ambulance crews.

The incident was left with Thames Valley Police.

