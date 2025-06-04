Deer rescued after becoming trapped in iron fence near Milton Keynes
They had to use specialist equipment to release the animal which had become stuck in an iron fence.
Fortunately the animal was distressed but uninjured.
The incident happened around 9pm last night (June 3) in Barton Rad, Bletchley, with one crew from West Ashland attending.
And on Monday the fire service helped rescue three ducklings stuck in a storm drain in Wallace Street, New Bradwell.
Firefighters used small gear to rescue all three ducklings from the drain. The ducklings were uninjured.
> Earlier today (June 4) fire crews were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Park Road, Hanslope.
Firefighters released one male and passed them into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.
Another male with minor injuries was also passed in the care of ambulance crews.
The incident was left with Thames Valley Police.