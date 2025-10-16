Dentons launches domestic abuse support policy reinforcing work with MK charity

Milton Keynes law firm Dentons has introduced a Domestic Abuse Support Policy developed in consultation with the Employers' Initiative on Domestic Abuse (EIDA).

Dentons is now one of EIDA’s Strategic Partner employers, making it one of the leaders in the legal sector in promoting the safety and wellbeing of employees impacted by domestic abuse.

The policy reinforces Dentons' support for domestic abuse prevention charity, MK Act, which was selected as Dentons' Milton Keynes’ Charity of the Year for 2025–2026.

MK Act has been supporting survivors of domestic abuse in Milton Keynes for 50 years and Dentons is contributing to the charity's work through fundraising, awareness activities, and staff engagement.

Dentons

As part of the firm's own new policy on domestic abuse support, the range of support measures available to all Dentons colleagues across the UK, Ireland and Middle East include:

Redirecting salaries to safe accounts and other financial support;

Emergency accommodation;

Adjustments to working patterns, contact details and alternative technology to help keep victims safe; and

Up to an additional 10 days paid leave for appointments, attending police interviews and other requirements for time off.

Domestic abuse can happen to anyone – regardless of gender, age, background, or role.

The National Centre for Domestic Violence, to which Dentons provides pro bono support, says that 1 in 4 adults experience domestic abuse during their lifetime.

In many of these cases, the workplace provides a safe haven for those affected, so it is right that employers also make work a source of proactive, confidential support.

Dentons is also encouraging colleagues interested in working with those affected by domestic abuse to provide peer-to-peer assistance via the firm's Companions initiative, where colleagues are trained on how to offer a safe, non-judgmental space for support.

This internal initiative sits alongside Dentons' existing pro bono programme with the National Centre for Domestic Violence, where lawyers volunteer in teams to interview a client and draft the application documents and witness statement for a non-molestation order to protect the client from an abuser.

Claire England, Head of Responsible Business at Dentons, said: "Introducing this policy is the latest initiative in our broader, long-standing commitment to support colleagues during challenging periods in their lives.

"We understand that the policy alone cannot solve the incredibly challenging circumstances people find themselves in when it comes to domestic abuse, however we hope the package of support options available will help anyone affected to deal with – and hopefully improve – their situation."

"We are constantly looking at ways to ensure our colleagues feel they have everything they need to thrive in our firm, and that includes feeling safe away from the office in their domestic settings."

Susan Bright, CEO of EIDA said: “We are very pleased to welcome Dentons as EIDA’s newest Strategic Partner. Dentons is a powerful ally in the legal sector, and we look forward to joining forces with them as they develop their workplace response to domestic abuse.”