Dentons Milton Keynes office celebrates charity and community support success

Dentons, the world's largest global law firm, is celebrating another year of championing social justice and giving back to the community by members of the firm's Milton Keynes office.

Activities conducted as part of the firm's Responsible Business programme for the UK, Ireland and the Middle East (UKIME), which published its 2025 report this month, included support for local community initiatives, fundraising for local charities and reducing waste.

Making a difference with Worktree

Dentons volunteers in Milton Keynes have invested considerable hours working with Worktree, a charity that bridges the gap between students and the world of work by exploring career options and equipping young people with employable skills.

Thomas Nolan (lawyer) and Lauren Green (practice support executive)

Last year, 30 volunteers from across the region met with 1,833 students at 20 schools in 72 Virtual Career WorkOut sessions. Through these sessions, Worktree gives secondary school students opportunities to engage with professionals, build confidence and further career aspirations.

Senior Associate Chris Northway said, "Dentons is proud to support Worktree. Our Milton Keynes office and Legal Delivery Centre play a key role, with colleagues from across the firm volunteering in virtual and in-person Career WorkOut sessions.

"Beyond volunteering, our commitment includes sponsorship, running "Dentons Den" events, offering insight experiences for local schools like Ousedale, and actively participating in Worktree’s trustee and sponsor meetings."

Giving back through our award-winning UK Solicitor Apprentice scheme

Nabilah Loyes (paralegal), Cameron Summers (trainee), Thomas Nolan (lawyer), Lauren Green (practice support executive), Leah Clifton (solicitor apprentice), Lucia Pitsillides (paralegal), and Joyce Yiu (paralegal)

As one of the first firms to launch an apprentice route to qualification, Dentons now has one of the largest solicitor apprentice cohorts in the UK at 26 people - with four based in Milton Keynes.

The past seven years have seen two cohorts successfully complete the programme, with five solicitor apprentices now fully qualified.

Solicitor Apprentice Harriet Bagguley, who is based in Dentons' Milton Keynes office, said "As someone who struggled with the stress of full-time education and finds a practical approach to learning more effective, the apprenticeship has allowed me to continue to progress my education in a way that is more suited to my learning style.

"It has also provided me with real-world knowledge which I have been able to apply to my studies, giving them context and making them easier to understand. On top of that, it has allowed me to gain independence and has opened up job opportunities I would not have otherwise been exposed to.”

Nabilah Loyes (paralegal)

Supporting communities

Many of the firm's apprentices volunteer their time internally with inclusion networks as well as volunteering in communities.

As part of National Apprenticeship Week 2025, Dentons teams supported Hackney Foodbank, sourcing and distributing vital resources. Colleagues from the Milton Keynes office donated a significant amount to the foodbank.

In a separate achievement, seven members of the firm's Milton Keynes office successfully completed the UK's tallest abseil, raising £2,371 for Harry's Rainbow, the office's charity of the year.

Lawyer Thomas Nolan, trainee Cameron Summers, solicitor apprentice Leah Clifton, paralegals Lucia Pitsillides, Joyce Yiu and Nabilah Loyes and practice support executive Lauren Green abseiled down the National Lift Tower in Northampton, which stands at an impressive 418 feet tall.

Practice Support Executive, Lauren Green, who participated in the challenge, said: "We faced our fears and completed the 418ft abseil and it honestly felt scarier than the skydive I did. My heart rate was 164bpm at the bottom but I’m so proud I did it.

"I was joined by six amazing colleagues, and together we took on the challenge in support of our amazing charity of the year who I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the past year. Their work supporting bereaved children and their families is truly inspiring."

Harry's Rainbow provides support to children and young people who have been bereaved of a parent or sibling in the Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.