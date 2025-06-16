Do you know the risks? Drowning Prevention Week highlights the dangers of entering open water

Blue summer sky and sunshine at Willen Lake North

As temperatures rise, many of us head outdoors to enjoy the summer sunshine - but it’s vital to stay safe around open water.

Whilst it may be tempting to cool off with a splash, open water can be dangerous. Even the most confident swimmers are at risk of cold water shock, while hidden hazards such as strong currents, weeds, and submerged obstacles can quickly turn fun into tragedy.

Each year, around 125 people lose their lives in inland waterway accidents in the UK. That’s why Drowning Prevention Week (14–21 June) is a timely reminder of the dangers and the importance of water safety.

Here are some key safety tips:

Do not enter open water unless it is a designated, lifeguarded area.

Cold water shock can affect anyone - even strong swimmers - causing panic, muscle failure, and drowning.

If you fall in, try to stay calm. Float on your back and shout for help.

If you see someone in trouble, call 999 immediately. Do not attempt a rescue yourself.

The Parks Trust, the charity caring for parkland and water bodies in Milton Keynes, has a clear water safety message: stay out of the water. Wild swimming is not permitted in the city’s lakes, ponds, or rivers. However, supervised open water swimming sessions are available at Willen Lake for those who want to swim safely.

Grieg Fitzgibbon, Health & Safety Manager at The Parks Trust says “We want everyone to enjoy our beautiful parks safely and that means respecting the water. It’s really important that people understand and talk about the risks, because water safety is a shared responsibility.”

Drowning Prevention Week, led by the Royal Life Saving Society (14–21 June), encourages families, schools, and communities to educate themselves and others about staying safe around water.

To learn more, visit: rlss.org.uk/Pages/Category/water-safety-information

Let’s make this summer safe for everyone. Respect the risks. Stay out of the water.