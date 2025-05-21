Dobbies’ Milton Keynes store announces community winners for 2025 gardening campaign

Friends of Courtneys Lodge Sheltered Housing were selected by Dobbies’ Milton Keynes store as this year’s Dobbies Community Gardens winner. They are pictured with Ops Manager Andrew Brown.

Milton Keynes care facility chosen to receive support for their green space from Dobbies Garden Centres

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dobbies Garden Centres has announced the local charities and community organisations set to benefit from its support this year, helping them to create, enhance, or revitalise their indoor and outdoor green spaces — including schools, nurseries, care homes, allotments and community gardens.

Courtneys Lodge is assisted living for people with dementia and other disabilities. Friends of Courtneys Lodge is a group of staff, residents and their families who come together to raise funds for activities for the residents to keep their minds stimulated and help prolong independence and a normal lifestyle. Gardening can be a great way to alleviate stress, boredom and anxiety and, with Dobbies help they are looking to develop their community garden area for the residents to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 600 groups applied to Dobbies Community Gardens when it opened in March. Each Dobbies’ store selected a local project to support from the nominations that were made. Nominated projects were invited along to their local in-store free Grow How session on Saturday 3 May where the winner was unveiled.

The winning charity will now receive a one-on-one session with Dobbies’ Green Team at Milton Keynes store to kick-start the activity. The team will support Friends of Courtney Lodge throughout their project with products, tools and plants, along with volunteer hours to help bring the green space to life and keep it thriving.

Stanley West, Dobbies’ Milton Keynes store General Manager, said: “We are really pleased to have had so many community groups in Milton Keynes reach out looking for support with their green spaces. We're committed to supporting the local communities around our Milton Keynes store to help as many people as possible get the benefits of garden living, whatever that means for them.

“Congratulations to Friends of Courtneys Lodge who have been successful in receiving our support this year. We’re looking forward to supporting this charity and are excited to see their space flourish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Coughlin from Courteneys Lodge said: “Gardening can be a great way to alleviate stress, boredom and anxiety for our residents. We are incredibly grateful to Dobbies for their support in creating a community garden and a space for them to come together.”

To find out more about Dobbies Community Gardens and see this year’s winners, visit www.dobbies.com/community-gardens.