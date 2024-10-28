Donation to Stony Stratford in Bloom: The 'We Care That You Care' campaign continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The STIGA team are proud to announce that they have donated a number of products to Stony Stratford in Bloom through their We Care That You Care campaign!

Stony Stratford in Bloom has been making Stony Stratford even more beautiful since 2007. It consists of a group of volunteers passionate about making Stony Stratford, Galley Hill and Fullers Slade as beautiful as can be. They aim to bring the community together and foster a sense of pride in their town and our community.

-They help to support innovative 'It's Your Neighbourhood Groups'.-They cultivate fruit and vegetables in the Community Garden at York House, giving all the produce to Food Banks to help those in great need. -They work with school groups to help gardeners of the future.-They work in partnership with the Stony Stratford Business Association to beautify the High Street.-They plant up and maintain the Stony Stratford Town Council's planters all around the town.

Judy Deveson, Chair of Stony Stratford in Bloom stated,"Stony Stratford in Bloom is hugely grateful to STIGA for donating such a fabulous array of tools for our community gardening projects. The strimmers, hedge-cutters and chainsaws will be immensely useful for us in cutting back ivy, self-seeded saplings and brambles and keeping the paths trimmed at York House Community Gardens and at the North End Pond and Wildlife area and orchard. The leaf blowers will assist us in bagging up leaves for mulch for our No-Dig gardening.The SSIB volunteers work hard to grow vegetables and fruit for the Wolverton King's Food Bank - and you've just made our lives decidedly easier!"

George Browns, who are a local STIGA dealer, kindly delivered the products to the Stony Stratford in Bloom team. This dealership was founded In 1830, when a young George Brown moved 8 miles from Houghton Regis to start a business as a blacksmith in Leighton Buzzard. His decision led to the foundation of a business that has been an important part of Leighton Buzzard’s commercial scene for the last 194 years.

Tom Smith, Ecommerce Manager at George Browns, said "Contributing to our community was a truly rewarding experience for all of us at George Browns, and we’re thrilled to support Stony Stratford In Bloom in their inspiring efforts. We hope that the tools donated will help them continue their passionate work, enhancing the town’s beauty and bringing smiles to the faces of Stony Stratford residents.”

The STIGA products donated were:

GT 300e grass trimmer

HT 300e hedge trimmer

SC100e pruner

BL 300e blower

CS 300e chainsaw

Amanda Kincaid, UK STIGA Marketing Manager said, "We are happy to provide our products to the great team at Stony Stratford in Bloom. We hope that these STIGA tools will go some way in helping them make their environment even more beautiful whilst at the same time helping their community"

The 'We Care, That You Care' campaign embodies the STIGA passion for nature and the pledge towards a more sustainable future. The goal? To support 90 community garden groups throughout the UK, honouring each year of the 90th anniversary, by empowering others with innovative, eco-friendly garden products.

Image above: The Stony Stratford in Bloom receiving their products

How to get involvedIf you are responsible for any non-profit, community group or charity that looks after a green space and would like to receive products from STIGA's innovative, eco-friendly garden product range...for free, then simply register on the wecare.stigauk.com website.

The STIGA judging panel will assess your application along with your social engagement tokens. You will be notified if you are successful, stating the free products that will be donated to your community group.