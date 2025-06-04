Don’t miss Bletchley goes Balearic music festival near Milton Keynes

The Bletchley goes Balearic event will be held on June 21

A summer music festival featuring 28 DJs and top tier production across three stages is coming to Bletchley.

The Bletchley goes Balearic event, featuring an inflatable Octopus stage and some of the best young DJing talent from the area, will be staged at the Irish Centre in Manor Fields, on June 21.

It’s been organised by Brian McArdle who is part of a collective of DJs, artists and promoters based in Milton Keynes, and partner Rob Verrall.

Said Brian: "We have been part of the House music scene for over 30 years now and back in 2008 put on a day event at MK Irish Centre an Manor Fields not long after it had been refurbished.

“Long before day events were a thing like they are now I wanted to put an event on in the sun during the day with the best local DJing talent. “Unfortunately for me on the day it rained in absolutely biblical fashion and we had to move the event indoors which really took the shine off it.

“Fast forward 17 years and it remained something that I always wanted to revisit and try to do again. Recent success within my group of locally based artists in the Dance Music world, with tracks doing well internationally and with significant recognition, I thought it was time to try again.”

He added: “This time I have partnered with fellow promoter Rob Verrall and we are putting on a huge day event on Saturday, June 21 with successful local recording artists, Framewerk, Mind of Us, Bulldozer, alongside other label bosses and successful Progressive House artists from London in the Courtyard, Ultra Vegas residents Ashley Cooper and Nick Norman inside the club alongside their sons and daughters."

The main stage is a 14m wide inflatable Octopus with some of the best young DJing talent from the area providing the entertainment.

Said Brian: “This is an event that features three generations of DJs playing House, Breaks, Progressive, and Techno - hopefully in the sun as the weather forecast is looking good for us this time round.”

Brian’s Smile MK brand has upcoming events in London and Portugal while Rob Verrall runs Illusive Parties and Resonate Hire Business, which is supplying the sound systems and Octopus stage.

