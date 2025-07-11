Don’t spark a disaster: Fire safety alert for city’s parks

barbecue debris and litter left in city park.

As the hot summer weather continues and dry conditions persist, The Parks Trust is reminding all visitors to Milton Keynes’ parks of the critical importance of fire safety.

Fires can have devastating consequences that not only risk lives and property but can also cause irreversible damage to local wildlife and natural habitats. The Parks Trust, in collaboration with Milton Keynes City Council and Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, is calling on the public to help reduce the risk of fire.

Key messages for visitors includes:

Do not operate BBQs or light fires. Barbecues, bonfires, and gas stoves are strictly prohibited in all Milton Keynes’ parks. Instead, enjoy a picnic, which is a much safer and environmentally friendly alternative.

Don't leave glass bottles or cigarettes on the ground. These can easily ignite dry grass and start wildfires. Always dispose of them responsibly.

Use litter bins where possible. If bins are full, please take your rubbish home. Litter can act as fuel for fires and pose a serious hazard.

a small fire recently discovered in ancient woodland, and extinguished.

If you spot any sign of fire, call 999. Provide the location clearly, and use the What3Words app if possible to help emergency services respond quickly. Do not attempt to tackle the blaze yourself.

“We all have a role to play in protecting our parks,” said Grieg Fitzgibbon, Health & Safety Manager at The Parks Trust. “By following these simple guidelines, we can all help prevent fires and keep our green spaces safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

For more information on fire safety in Milton Keynes’ parks, visit theparkstrust.com/firesafety