Double your donation to SAASSBMK in the Big Give’s Women and Girls campaign.

Sexual Assault and Abuse Support Service Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes (SAASSBMK) are taking part in the Big Give Women and Girls Campaign to raise £5,000 in just 1 week! These funds will be used to extend counselling to more survivors of sexual violence in turn reducing the waiting list for accessing much needed support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1 in 4 women and 1 in 6 children have experienced sexual violence. Sexual assault and abuse is a crime of violence, control, and abuse of power originating in gender inequalities and stereotypes. SAASSBMK provide long-term, holistic, trauma-informed, survivor-led support to survivors who have experienced rape or sexual abuse at any time.

SAASSBMK have seen an increase in demand for services, up 13% from the previous year (from 1177 individuals supported in financial year 23-24 to 1287 in 24-25), whilst central funding has been severely cut and fundraising has become more challenging against the government's target of reducing Violence Against Women and Girls by 50%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SAASSBMK rely on fundraising to deliver this vital service, with support from local authorities, trusts and foundations, and community fundraisers taking on challenges and activities to raise money. Big Give’s Women and Girls campaign matches all donations up to £5,000, potentially doubling the total to £10,000 by the end of the week.

Community Matters

Donations to SAASSBMK will be generously matched by Big Give’s Champions during the campaign to make double the difference in supporting survivors of sexual assault and abuse.

Zoe Bell, Interim CEO at SAASSBMK: “This year we’re looking to raise a total of £10,000. In order to access the £5,000 we have in the matching pot, we need to raise £5,000 in online donations. We hope everyone will give generously this year to help us reach our target and enable us to carry on the work we all feel so passionately about. Survivors of sexual violence across Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes deserve access to our support so that they can feel empowered to take back control.”

How can you get involved?

● Visit BigGive.org and make a donation from 6am on 8th October. The campaign will close at 11.59pm on 15th October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Set a reminder and add our campaign page SAASSBMK Big Give to it so you remember not to miss your chance to double your donation!

One survivor said; “It makes me emotional writing this but my counsellor was the ultimate gift. The time spent together helping me learn about myself, understanding my feelings and working through my trauma and depression is priceless. She saved me. She saved my life. I cannot thank her enough for how much of an impact she has had on my life and ultimately my children’s lives and their future.”