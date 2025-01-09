Drive for the Arts to survive

CLICK Arts Burlesque Squad perform -in their uniforms provided by local MK Sikh community business RAUR Gymwear

Milton Keynes, CLICK Arts Foundation is thrilled to announce the headline sponsor for their “MK LeMans Endurance Karting” fundraiser is Specsavers Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CLICK Arts Foundation was set up in 2022, following a generous donation, as a small grant giving charity funding grassroots arts projects which benefit the local community, and has to date given over £29,000 in grants to projects in the local and surrounding area including Theatre In Education, Wellbeing and poetry, Arts and Crafts, Preservation of Heritage, and directly in Milton Keynes has also contributed to the Community Outreach and Engagement of the MK International Festival 2025, and a Music In The Round Project touring local schools.

The arts are a huge asset to recovery from mental ill health, and in preventing an even deeper mental health crisis. A longitudinal study by UCL recently published has shown that “The arts can be a pillar of population health” with the impact ranging from improved psychological, emotional and behavioural wellness in children (with fewer problems with anti-social engagement); a higher life satisfaction in adults and lowered mental health issues such as depression and anxiety; and in seniors – improved cognitive function with lower incidences of dementia, frailty or negative biological markers of mental or physical health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet despite this, the arts are in a financial crisis with damning reductions in funding over the last 14 years in schools and to cultural and arts venues, but councils have declared complete cuts in spending. Not only does “The arts and culture industry…contributes £10.8 billion a year to the UK economy…[and] the sector contributes…363,700 jobs.” (ONS, 2019) but there are countless unspoken benefits derived from the arts that go beyond success within the profession. While it should not be up to charities to subsidise a lack of government support through public funds, this is what they are increasingly being required to do.

Audrey Tang outside Specsavers Milton Keynes, the headline sponsors

As such, CLICK Arts Foundation, which recently led the finale of TEDxNHS with a performance and talk on the Benefits of Dance is keen to continue to benefit grassroots projects for as long as possible, and their fundraising has included Wellbeing Events, Performances and even a Burlesque-a-thon. And in March 2025 they are inviting teams to take to the grid at Formula Fast Bletchley for their inaugural Endurance Karting Race in collaboration with The Lewis Foundation who provide gift packs for adults in hospital with a cancer diagnosis (including Milton Keynes Hospital).

“We completely understand the demands everyone has on their finances” said Founder and award-winning Author (also Classic Ms Buckinghamshire 24/25), Dr Audrey Tang. “As such we always work to give you (not just our beneficiaries) something when we fundraise, whether that’s a performance or even training! In this case, it’s prizes - Thanks to sponsorship from Specsavers Milton Keynes, it means the money from the entry forms for the teams goes direct to CLICK and The Lewis Foundation, and we’ve been donated incredible prizes for the entire podium from Cryohub Bedford including a cryochamber experience for EACH of the 1st place winning team members!”

“This competition is also one with a twist” Trustee Abigail Barclay adds “The team that fundraises the most for their charity will gain a weight advantage which lasts the whole race…and those prizes are worth racing for!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event on March 4th will also see the CLICK Arts Burlesque Squad perform (in their uniforms provided by local MK Sikh community business RAUR Gymwear), and representatives from SpecSavers and the two charities sharing their work and presenting the prizes.

Formula Fast Bletchley where the endurance race event will take place in March

“Community connection, inclusivity and collaboration is beneficial for everyone” said Arun Shergill, co-founder of RAUR Gymwear, “We encourage fitness for all, which aligns with the mental health and wellbeing benefits evident through engagement with the arts – and through this event circling back to sports again!”

“My team are looking forward to driving” says Steve Moore of Specsavers MK, “And having been a musician myself I know how positive that whole experience can be. At Specsavers we are always passionate supporters of the community work in Milton Keynes. As a locally owned business it is something that is very important to us and our colleagues. We are excited to be able to support this event.”

To find out more about CLICK, please visit: www.clickartsfoundation.org.uk

To donate a raffle prize email [email protected]