Driven by love, powered by purpose: Milton Keynes mum’s charity for SEND parents earns two award nods

When local mum Ellie Miles found herself fighting for her ASD son to get the education and support he needed, she quickly realised she wasn’t alone. Like many families, she discovered her son was stuck in what’s often called the “SEND-between” — too high-functioning for a specialist school, but unable to cope in a mainstream setting that didn’t understand his needs.

“There was no real support, no clear guidance, and far too many closed doors,” Ellie says. “I had to figure everything out on my own — and that’s something no parent should go through.”

Determined to change things not just for her family, but for others in the same boat, Ellie alongside Zee Denally owner of Immersive Experiences - founded The Spectrum Place ( www.thespectrumplace.org.uk) — a Milton Keynes-based charity that will offer real, practical support for parents and carers of neurodiverse children and young people and accessible immersive learning experiences for those currently "lost" in the education system.

The first public introduction to the charity came in March 2025, with the launch of the Neurodiverse Universe Event at Middleton Hall, centre:mk, in celebration of Neurodiversity Week. The landmark event welcomed over 100,000 visitors from across the UK, giving families rare face-to-face access to neurodiversity specialists, support organisations, and alternative education providers — many of whom parents say they would never normally be able to reach. Children and young people enjoyed inclusive, sensory-friendly activities and spaces where they could truly be themselves.

The event’s huge success showed the scale of the need — and the appetite for change.

“I’ve connected with more than 2000 local parents going through the same exhausting, emotional fight,” Ellie says. “The Spectrum Place is about giving them the support and community we all wish we had from day one.”

Now, just months later, the charities efforts have been recognised with two community award nominations, celebrating her growing role as a champion for neurodiverse families across Milton Keynes and beyond.

“This isn’t just a charity — it’s going to be our village,” Ellie adds. “We’re showing that our children and young people do belong and can thrive and achieve huge potential and we’re building the support that’s been missing for too long for these families just like mine"