Driver knocked unconscious by cyclist on carriageway in Milton Keynes

A man needed hospital treatment after being knocked unconscious by a cyclist on a dual carriageway in Milton Keynes.

The incident happened between 4pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday (4/2), when the offender, who was on a push-bike, punched the wing mirrors off the victim’s car on V6 Grafton Street.

The victim, a man in his 50s, got out of his black Range Rover on the dual carriageway and the offender assaulted the victim, leaving him to fall unconscious to the ground.

The offender is described as a white man. He was wearing a yellow high-vis jacket, blue shorts and had a helmet with a Go Pro camera.

Police are apealing for witnesses following the assault on February 4

The victim suffered a concussion and bruising and swelling to his face which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

Police staff investigator Kate Hardy, based at Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this assault to please come forward.

“I am specifically appealing to anyone with dash-cam or mobile footage of the incident to please contact the force in case it has captured something which may assist our investigation.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information about the assault should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250058422.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website