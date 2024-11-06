Drum Masterclass with Adam Gammage

Local drum company the "Drum Cupboard" is set to put on yet another fantastic event for the local drum community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DC Masterclass III will feature Adam Gammage, who has had a very successful career and is currently touring with Tom Grennan.

Adam has seen stages the size of Wembley Stadium, is a rep for Dream Cymbals, a business owner (Foundry Street Studio, Northampton), plus, he has heaps of industry experience including touring with The Libertines as their keyboard tech. Come and take a deep dive into Adams playing style, his influences and his overall career,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the third Masterclass and fourth local drum event brought to you by the Drum Cupboard. Following the success of masterclasses with Hacktivists Richard Hawking, Premier Drum Education Ambassador Dave Forster and the hugely successful DC Takeover Festival with J A Blunden, AJ Rousell & Richard Hawking, the DC is very excited to bring the amazing Adam Gammage, to you.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

"A creative space for drummers". Founded in 2018 by J A Blunden, the Drum Cupboard offers Drum & Percussion Tuition, Drum Recording, Workshops, Drum Hire and now Masterclasses and Clinics.

Seeing a gap in the industry in the area, founder of the Drum Cupboard, J A Blunden re-introduced drum events into Milton Keynes, building the local drum community, piece by piece.

He's built relationships with drum companies including Sweet Deal Drums [Balbex Drumsticks & Amedia Cymbals], Cympad & Sonor Drum Co, so expect to see recieve some goodies if attending an event!