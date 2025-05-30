Dyslexia Hub at Buckingham Palace

The Dyslexia Hub at the University of Buckingham achieves ‘Royal Recognition’

Sarah Myhill and Patricia Covarrubia from The University of Buckingham’s Dyslexia Hub team were invited to attend the ‘Education & Skills’ Garden Party at Buckingham Palace earlier this month in recognition of their commitment to raising dyslexia and neurodiversity awareness and support.

The duo were nominated by The Countess Howe, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, to attend following the creation of the Dyslexia Hub in September 2024.

The Dyslexia Hub, based at The University of Buckingham, has established a centre with a focus on raising awareness and support of dyslexia and other neurodiverse learning differences among educators in Further and Higher Education (FE/HE) and Post-16. Founded in research and experience, the aim of the Hub is to increase grades, retention and engagement in the sector.

The importance of Dyslexia support

Dyslexia is a prevalent learning difference, affecting approximately 10% of the general population, with a significant number being first diagnosed during their university years.

However, there are many FE/HE institutions in the UK that lack comprehensive awareness and support initiatives for dyslexia and other specific learning differences.

With an increasing number of neurodivergent students entering education each year, many of whom are dyslexic, The University of Buckingham is pioneering a change in this critical area.

Dyslexia and Neurodiversity Day #2 - Friday 19 September 25

Following the success of the Dyslexia Hub’s launch in 2024, educators and enthusiasts are invited to join Sarah and Patricia at their second conference at The University of Buckingham in September.

The theme this year is: Dyslexia and Co-occurring Learning Differences in Further and Higher Education and Post-16, aligning with the Dyslexia Hub’s mission to ‘educate the educators’.

The conference will look at Dyslexia and it’s correlations to Dyscalculia, Dyspraxia or DCD (Developmental Coordination Disorder), Irlens Syndrome or Visual Stress, ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and ASD (Autistic Spectrum Disorder), all of which are learning differences that can impact a student’s ability to achieve their academic potential.

Speakers include:

David Bovis, a leadership and culture change expert with a deep passion for how neuroscience can unlock human potential, particularly in learning

Dr Adrian Wallbank Principal Lecturer: Education and Student Experience, Oxford Brookes University

Dr Ann Dowker, a University Research Lecturer at the Department of Experimental Psychology, University of Oxford and a College Lecturer in Psychology at St Hilda’s and Keble Colleges, Oxford

Dr Mitchell Osei-Junior MBBS BSc (Hons) PG Cert Med Ed PCBT (Foundation). MBBS BSc (Hons) PG Cert Med Ed PCBT (Foundation)

Dr Dionysios Kyropoulos, Co-chair of PASSHE (Professional Association of Support Specialists in Higher Education), teacher, researcher, ADHD coach. Professor of Historical Performance and Academic Studies, Guildhall School of Music & Drama.

Dr Ian Iceton, an expert on neurodiversity, particularly autism or ASD in the workplace. Ian completed his Doctoral research (DBA) at Cranfield University in 2022

Tickets are available for £25 and can be booked here: Dyslexia Hub presents: Dyslexia and Neurodiversity Day #2 Tickets, Fri, Sep 19, 2025 at 9:30 AM | Eventbrite