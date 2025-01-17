Early bird bookings open for Milton Keynes’ biggest night-time fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Willen Hospice has opened online bookings for its biggest fundraiser of the year – The Willen Hospice Midnight Moo walk, sponsored by Specsavers MK.

Thanks to more and more people taking part each year, the 2025 event will start from its new location at Middleton Hall in Centre:MK and earlier in the summer than usual, on Friday 20 June. With more space, the event promises to be bigger and better than ever. Midnight Moo-ers will be welcome to arrive as early as 8.30pm to soak up the highly anticipated atmoo-sphere, with extra entertainment.

Last year more than 1,200 people joined the herd. The skies of MK lit up, with Midnight Moo-ers dressed in flashing accessories and cow-ear headbands, complementing their cow-print Midnight Moo t-shirts. The event was a huge success, raising over £130,000 for the Hospice.

Lead walker and Hospice Matron, Amy Malburn, said: “We’re absolutely dependent on people taking part in our events, like the Midnight Moo. By doing so, you’re helping raise the funds we need to keep providing our specialist care and support for local people with life-limiting illnesses.”

Laura with her Midnight Moo medal

Laura has walked the Midnight Moo every year since her mum, Carol, lost her battle with bowel cancer in January 2019. Carol was cared for by the Hospice’s In-Patient Unit and Willen at Home teams for more than six months. At each Moo Laura carries a balloon with a picture of her mum on it. “Willen Hospice is the most incredible place,” says Laura. “I truly believe that their support gave Mum the strength to continue fighting for as long as she did. Myself and my family wouldn't have gotten through it all without their love and support during one of the most difficult times of our lives. As a family we’ll forever be grateful for Willen Hospice and understand how much their service is needed.”

Fundraising for this year’s event is more important than ever, with hospices across the country facing a financial crisis. Only 13.8% of Willen Hospice’s running costs are met by ongoing funding from the NHS, which means the charity relies on the Milton Keynes community to help raise an enormous £8.7 million each year.

The charity is running an early bird offer until 31 March, with entry including a Midnight Moo t-shirt costing £15, and entry without a t-shirt just £10.

There are also plenty of volunteering opportunities on the night for those who want to support the event without walking the route. Visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/moo to find out more.