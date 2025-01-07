easyHotel completes Milton Keynes energy upgrade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

easyHotel, the low-carbon affordable hotel chain, has completed the upgrade of its Milton Keynes Town Centre hotel’s energy system to align with its strategy to be the leader in low-carbon great value hotels in Europe.

The £425,000 upgrade is part of an ongoing £6.4 million investment, started in 2023, to cut the Group’s overall CO2 emissions by 25%. Out of this, £5.1 million has been invested in the UK, with the rest set aside for the brand’s owned hotels in the EU. The energy infrastructure upgrade included replacing the gas boiler with electric air source heat pumps, upgrading mechanical units, and installing solar panels to the roof.

Reducing emissions is a key focus for easyHotel, as the hotel sector contributes to around 1% of carbon emissions globally. The low-carbon hotel operator has rolled out several initiatives across its estate of owned hotels including removing single use plastic from all guest areas and launching a new hotel design that emits 39% less CO2 over a 50-year life cycle compared to the competition.

Karim Malak, CEO of easyHotel, commented: “The low-carbon upgrade of our Milton Keynes location demonstrates how sustainability and value go hand in hand. Reduced emissions lead to operational savings, which we share with our guests, reinforcing our leadership in low-carbon hospitality.”

Harsh Verma, Assistant Hotel Manager at easyHotel Milton Keynes, commented: "It’s a pleasure to introduce low-carbon initiatives to easyHotel Milton Keynes which allow us to offer guests not just comfort and great value, but also a more sustainable stay. We anticipate that our energy improvements will result in a reduction of 45 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year. While the guests won’t visibly see the changes, it is great to showcase our efforts as a leader in low-carbon hotels.”

Alongside Milton Keynes, easyHotel has concluded work on its Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield and Ipswich hotels as part of its £6.4 million low-carbon investment. For further information, please visit https://www.easyhotel.com/.