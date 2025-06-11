Eid celebrations bring joy at Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes
This private ticketed event ran from 4:30 to 8:30pm, with attendees having access to all rides. There were also more than 25 businesses in attendance holding stalls.
Notable stalls included franchise Chaiwala and the Milton Keynes branch of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, whereas many local restaurants provided catering such as Namji, ByDoner, Mezbaan and Al-Fairoz. The different caterers brought a range of cuisines, from South Asia to Turkey.
Many of the businesses who had stalls were ones local to Milton Keynes, such as Ribbon Roses by Halima, Elysian Boutiques and Al Noor Artistry. The stalls ranged in products, from clothing to fragrances.
The first of its kind, the event was highly successful with hundreds of attendees.
Many of those attending praised the diversity of the stalls and community feeling at the event as it brought together Muslims from all over Milton Keynes, as well as many travelling from outside the city.
Mubarak Moments, the organisers of the event, describe themselves as creating 'blessed moments through blessed events' as they seek to promote 'unity, sincerity and service to the Ummah' (the collective community of Muslims).
Mubarak Moments previously hosted a 'Grand Iftar' during the holy month of Ramadan in collaboration with MK Dons SET, and are conducting an upcoming females-only football experience, titled 'Sisters Goals', which will soon be hosting a taster day.