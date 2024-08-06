Elm Lodge Care Home partners with Coventry Building Society for Fraud Awareness & Bingo

Elm Lodge Care Home recently hosted a unique and engaging event in collaboration with the Coventry Building Society Milton Keynes branch, about fraud awareness during an enjoyable and interactive experience.

The event, titled "Fraud Awareness & Bingo," was a resounding success, bringing together the Care Home community and representatives from the Building Society for a morning filled with learning, fun, and community spirit.

Andrea and Oscar from the Coventry Building Society Milton Keynes branch led the event, which seamlessly blended important information about fraud prevention with the excitement of a bingo game. The innovative approach ensured that everyone not only became informed about the latest scams and how to protect themselves but also actively engaged in the process.

The morning began with Andrea and Oscar explaining common fraud tactics and sharing practical tips on how to stay safe. Their presentation was tailored to the audience, making the complex topic of fraud understandable and relevant to the residents.

Andrea (left) and Oscar from Coventry Building Society Milton Keynes engage Elm Lodge Care Home

Andrea and Oscar expressed their delight at the positive reception they received. "We thoroughly enjoyed the morning. The staff and residents were so lovely and made us both feel really welcomed," they said. "It was great to be able to give something back to the local community, and we look forward to coming again."

The collaboration between Elm Lodge Care Home and the Coventry Building Society Milton Keynes branch highlights the importance of community partnerships in enhancing the well-being of residents. By combining education with entertainment, the event not only raised awareness about fraud prevention but also fostered a sense of camaraderie and engagement among the participants.

Elm Lodge Care Home extends its heartfelt thanks to Andrea, Oscar, and the Coventry Building Society Milton Keynes branch for their time and effort in making the event a memorable and impactful experience. The care home looks forward to future collaborations that continue to enrich the lives of its residents and strengthen community ties.