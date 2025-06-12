Emergency services called to major fire in retail unit at Central Milton Keynes​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A investigation has been carried out following a major fire at a retail unit in Central Milton Keynes.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon with eight fire crews attending the blaze in a six-storey building in Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes. (10/6)

Police and the South Central Ambulance Service also attended. No-one was hurt.

Firefighters were called to the blaze with smoke seen billowing from a retail unit on the ground floor of the building. The unit was damaged with adjacent stairwells and flats above smoke logged.

Firefighters isolated electrics to the premises and cordons were put in place for safety and managed by Thames Valley Police. Firefighters remained on the scene to clear light smoke logging in common areas of flats.

Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus.

A crew from Broughton carried out a reinspection yesterday with a fire investigation carried out.

Fire units from Broughton, Newport Pagnell, Buckingham, Mereway and two from West Ashland, Leighton Buzzard, attended along with five officers.

