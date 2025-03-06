Emma’s month-long ‘hat-travaganza’ for brain tumour cure

Self-confessed hat-lover, Emma Carrick from southwest Milton Keynes has so far adorned her head with a red dragon, blue trilby and Feathers McGraw ‘disguise’.

Brimming with enthusiasm and getting a head start on awareness, Emma is busy planning her daily outfits and headwear in preparation for Wear A Hat Day on Friday 28 March.

She is raising money for Brain Tumour Research motivated by her husband, Brian, 62, who is living with the side effects of a grade 2 oligodendroglioma, nine years after he was diagnosed.

On Sunday (9 March), Emma, a charity volunteer, is intending to wear a birthday crown as part of the challenge and to celebrate her 58th birthday. She said: “Brian’s MRI scans have been stable, and his next one is in April. He experiences dizziness and has memory issues. He takes migraine inhibitors daily and in general he suffers with fatigue which often leaves him feeling frustrated.”

In her eighth year of fundraising for the charity, Emma is hoping to have raised a total of £10,000 by the end of the month

She said: “I keep on signing up for this event because I love hats. I’ve got a walk-in wardrobe which houses my collection of around 90 hats, all of them various shapes and sizes. Some are funny and some hold a sentimental value.

“Before Brian was diagnosed with the disease, I didn’t know much about brain tumours. The fact that only 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since 2002 is shocking. Knowing that it’s the biggest cancer killer of children and under 40s than any other cancer breaks my heart.”

Emma added: “We must keep talking about brain tumours so that the decision makers and those with influence recognise the need for greater investment in research into the disease.”

The number of brain tumour diagnoses has increased by 11% in the last decade and there are more than 100 different types of brain tumour, making them notoriously difficult to find effective treatments for.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re grateful to Emma for choosing to support Brain Tumour Research once again and I doth my cap to her incredible effort and creativity which gets bigger year on year. We can’t wait to see the rest of her outfits and hats and wish her well in reaching her target. There are plenty of ways you can get involved with Brain Tumour Awareness Month by visiting braintumourresearch.org.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via Emma’s month-long Wear A Hat Day, please visit: www.justgiving.com/page/emma-carrick-24

