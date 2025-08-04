Evie Miller from Milton Keynes joins national mentoring programme led by legal entrepreneur

Evie Miller, 19, a law student at the University of Liverpool, has been selected to join ‘Not Your Average Law Placement’ - a national mentoring programme created by North London-based Nellie McQuinn, Founder and CEO of AWAY Wills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The online programme brings together over 90 students from across the UK and beyond, including from as far away as Pakistan. It’s designed for aspiring legal professionals with no prior experience or industry connections. Across several months, students gain practical insight into Will-writing, client trust-building, and legal innovation, while also exploring areas often overlooked in traditional training such as business development, branding, and public visibility.

“This programme is about showing up before you feel ready,” says Nellie McQuinn, Founder of AWAY Wills. “It was built for people who didn’t grow up in the legal world, but who are determined to become the kind of professional others can relate to and trust. It’s also designed to show that there’s life beyond the degree. There’s so much more to someone’s working life, and I think that’s sometimes hard to see when you’re in the middle of the pressure university can bring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students are also encouraged to post regularly on LinkedIn, reflecting on lessons learned, challenges faced, and what it means to enter the legal space as a full, human person - not just a polished CV.

Evie Miller, intern on the Not Your Average Law Placement

“Working with Nellie and my fellow interns on Not Your Average Law Placement has given me a community of people who support each other in their endeavours to show up,” says Evie Miller. “I have learnt some valuable business lessons and about the challenges that lawyers are facing in their efforts to digitalise the will writing process.”

The programme has been facilitated by Dan Burdge, Senior Lecturer in Law at Anglia Ruskin University and Co-founder of Total SQE who said:

“The inspiration for the Social Mobility Day shadowing scheme came from conversations with Total SQE students who were struggling to access legal work experience due to a lack of personal connections. The students who put themselves forward for this opportunity should be incredibly proud. Their enthusiasm and commitment are exactly what the profession needs, and it’s fantastic to see them being given the chance to build their confidence and understanding in such a supportive environment.”

The initiative is part of AWAY Wills’ ongoing mission to make the legal world more accessible, approachable, and human - both for the people seeking support and the professionals providing it.