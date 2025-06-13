Exchange and trade network Letnet celebrates Great Big Green Week in Milton Keynes

MK Letnet promoted its exchange and trading network by taking part in the Great Big Green Week which run until Sunday. (15/6)

The theme of the event was Let’s Swap Together for Good, underlining the group's core message of sharing by recycling and reusing items.

MK Letnet is a local community organisation that started in 1983 and is proud of its 32-year legacy promoting its green exchange and trade values.

A spokesperson explained: “Although not strictly volunteering, members do “favours” for each other and are paid in our local currency of ccs (concrete cows).

"So, for example, Catherine might give Jane a jar of marmalade, Jane pays Catherine 5cc. Carol might need help on her allotment; she organises a working party and pays everyone 20cc for helping.

"Charlie, who is disabled, needed his flat decorating and members worked together to decorate the flat. In return Charlie organised board games evenings at his home and earned ccs for that. The ccs (concrete cows) earned by members can be spent with other members to buy things like lifts, garden produce, DIY help, massages or anything that other members offer.”

Letnet runs a form of banking system, and transactions are recorded and statements are regularly sent to all members.

The spokesperson added: “Letnet is so rewarding, many of us have become good friends, sometimes almost like family, and support each other in times of need (for example after a hospital admission or having a new baby) and also have a lot of social events to enable members to get to know each other.

“We offer free membership for the first year to encourage people to see the benefits of joining us, thereafter the membership fee is £5 per year.”

For further details visit the Letnet website