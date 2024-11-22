Experiencing the Magical Glow of Diwali and Hindu New Year: A heart-warming festival of light and harmony in Milton Keynes

BAPS Milton Keynes volunteers during Hindu New Year celebrations.

On Sunday, 10th November, Shenley Brook End School, was a vibrant hub of cultural celebrations as Milton Keynes and regional visitors joined in the celebrations of Diwali, culminating into the Hindu New Year - the Annakut.

Organised by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) in Milton Keynes, a leading British Hindu fellowship, the event was one of the largest devotional celebrations in the City of Milton Keynes.

Anjaliben Patel, a leading BAPS (MK) volunteer, explained, “Diwali and the Hindu New Year reaffirm and strengthen values of goodwill, charity, and harmony across communities in the UK. As families continue to grapple with challenges, it was heartwarming to bring festive joy and smiles to the people of Milton Keynes and share memories that will bring hope and light for the rest of the year and beyond.”

One of the highlights for visitors was the beautiful Annakut – literally ‘a mountain of food’ consisting of hundreds of freshly prepared dishes, artistically arranged as a devotional offering of the first meal of the New Year made in thanksgiving to God. The sanctified food was later distributed among volunteers and worshippers in keeping with the community spirit of Diwali.

Yogvivekdas Swami, head of Neasden Temple, addressing the audience.

Adding to the festive experience, visitors delighted in a variety of delicious vegetarian sweet and savoury snacks and experienced the magical glow of Diwali.

The celebration was graced by the Deputy Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr.James Lancaster who joined in the Diwali and Hindu New Year festivities. Cllr.James Lancaster remarked, “I applaud everyone throughout this stunning event. The message of Diwali - Light and Hope, it’s wonderful to see that this message of hope coming through to our community. As a first for me to attend this festival by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (MK) reminds me of the importance of faith, family and community.”

As the event drew to a close, the smiles, laughter, and shared moments of joy highlighted the spirit of Diwali. It was a testament to the enduring values of togetherness and kindness, bringing light and hope to the community as they look forward to the year ahead.