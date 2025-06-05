Extra support available for vulnerable children at Milton Keynes schools

A scheme that helps school staff support children suffering from emotional trauma, is being expanded.

A total of 19 schools took part in the pilot programme, Making Connections, launched by Milton Keynes Council last year with another 21 schools signing up to join.

Taking part gives schools greater insight into the needs of children who have had adverse childhood experiences and offers new ways to help them. Some of these children will already be supported by a social worker.

Staff receive specialised training from the City Council’s educational psychologists and are fully evaluated to ensure their practice meets the accreditor’s standards.

Four schools in the pilot have already achieved bronze accreditation from the Attachment Research Community (ARC), the recognised charity for attachment and trauma awareness within schools.

It’s estimated that at least one child in every classroom in England is classed as a child in need which means they need extra help or services to maintain a reasonable standard of health or development.

Emily Woods, Assistant Headteacher at Langland Community School, said: “Through the Making Connections project, our staff have developed a deeper understanding of how children’s early life experiences can impact their emotional development and behaviour. This enables us to respond with empathy, consistency, and care, ensuring that every child feels safe, seen, and supported. The ARC Bronze Award reflects the dedication and passion of our entire school community.”

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, added: “All children deserve the opportunity to succeed, and we know what a positive impact the right school environment can make. We’re pleased to see so many local schools engaging with our programme to expand the support they offer to some of our most vulnerable young people.”

Making Connections is run by the City Council’s Virtual School team which monitors and supports the academic progress of children and young people in the care of the council.

To find out more about the work of the City Council’s Virtual School, visit the website here