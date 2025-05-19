Faith leaders in Milton Keynes call for unity amid India and Pakistan conflict

Community leaders In Milton Keynes have called for people to stand united amid tensions and reported military strikes between India and Pakistan.

A meeting to help increase understanding of how events in Indian and Pakistan impacted communities was hosted by Milton Keynes Council of Faiths last week.

It followed a request from the Milton Keynes Pakistan and Kashmir Welfare Association and demonstrated a shared commitment to peace and cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Thames valley Police Area Commander Emma Baillie, who underlined the importance of unity and dialogue in addressing community concerns and fostering understanding, as well as working with communities to help the police understand potential tensions that could lead to civil disorder.

A spokesperson for the MK Council of Faiths, said: “Members present were greatly encouraged by her pledge that the police would be exceptionally responsive to trouble.

“And during the meeting, community representatives unanimously agreed on the following positive statements:

> The importance of the history of India and Pakistan which used to be one country, and educating communities about this.

> The fragile nature of communities with families close to the border.

> The danger of propaganda masquerading as impartial truth.

> The need to check sources before sharing and to train others to do so.

> Meetings such as this and how we make our lines of communication effective in Milton Keynes.

> We should not trickle down our past emotions and conflicts to the next generations.

The meeting also called on community leaders to rise to the challenge of connecting future generations.

The spokesperson added: “Young people often have a clear understanding of the issues and strong desires for peace. They should be given air and agency and listened to.

“As the world is complex we can make Milton Keynes better and show off the best in humanity in how we relate to each other. “This meeting marked a significant step towards building a stronger, more cohesive community in Milton Keynes. Together, we aspire to be a beacon of hope and cooperation, proving that despite our differences, we can work hand in hand for a peaceful future.”

