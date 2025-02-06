Father and son content creators take on London Marathon for Willen Hospice

Milton Keynes-based content creators, Darren Ryan, and his son Callum Ryan are gearing up for the challenge of a lifetime as they prepare to run the London Marathon together on April 27th, 2025. The father-and-son duo, are taking on their first-ever marathon in support of Willen Hospice, based in Milton Keynes.

Running the marathon together is more than just a physical challenge for Darren and Callum - it’s a shared experience that will create lasting memories. Their journey is not only a testament to their personal dedication but also a powerful example of family bonds and teamwork.

Speaking about the marathon, Darren Ryan said:” I’m so proud to be running my first-ever marathon with my eldest son Callum. I can’t wait for us to start together and hopefully finish at the same time. It’s also great that we are supporting such a great charity, and all donations no matter how small are still very much welcome!"

Callum Ryan added:” Dad and I love running, but we've never tackled a distance like this together. This will be an incredible achievement and a memory we’ll cherish forever."

Willen Hospice provides specialist care for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families, both at home and within the hospice. Darren and Callum are running to raise vital funds to help ensure that Willen Hospice can continue its incredible work.

As they prepare for the big day, Darren and Callum are sharing their marathon journey with their online audience, giving followers an inside look at their training, motivation, and challenges along the way.

To follow Darren and Callum’s journey, you can visit their social media channels:

Darren Ryan - Instagram: @darrendryan & TikTok: @daazaryan

Callum Ryan- Instagram: @thatonecal & TikTok: @thatonecal