Feel the festive cheer at Dobbies’ Christmas Shopping Night in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK at the Milton Keynes store

Dobbies’ Christmas Shopping Night

Dobbies Garden Centres is encouraging customers to come along to the Milton Keynes store on Thursday 27 November to be the first to shop exclusive Black Friday offers at its late-night shopping event, in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Seven days of festive Black Friday offers gets underway at the Christmas Shopping Night event, from 5pm to 8pm. These offers include 20% off a selection of 7ft artificial trees, 20% off selected lighting, half-price LED tabletop games and 20% off advent calendars and selected Christmas food gifts. Customers will also receive a £5 off £25 voucher, and £10 off £50 vouchers to spend on the night when booking online at dobbies.com.

Tickets are priced at £1, £2.50 and £5 with a pay-what-you-can approach, with all proceeds donated to Dobbies’ National Charity Partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK. Alzheimer’s Research UK volunteers will also be in attendance at the Milton Keynes store with fundraising activities, including raffles and donation buckets.

Customers at the Milton Keynes store will receive a glass of prosecco or a soft drink on arrival, the opportunity to book in to visit Santa in his North Pole adventure themed Grotto and enjoy entertainment from local community groups who have been invited to perform in store.

There will also be in-store demos and tastings from the foodhall and in-store Bakery to Go (where available) and Dobbies’ Milton Keynes restaurant will be offering a light bite menu until 7.15pm, including soups, seasonal toasted sandwiches and a selection of festive sweet treats and cakes.

As part of the event, local schools and nurseries who have been successful with Dobbies Community Christmas Tree campaign will be invited along to pick up their free real Christmas tree.

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, is looking forward to welcoming customers for an evening of festive shopping. She said: “Christmas Shopping Night is a great opportunity for friends and family to come together and get a head start on the Christmas shopping at our Milton Keynes store. We have some great offers and promotions to take advantage of, whilst soaking up the festive atmosphere and fundraising for a great cause.

“Christmas Shopping Night is a staple in our seasonal events calendar and, this year, will raise funds for our National Charity Partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK.”

Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK’s leading dementia research charity. Dobbies is working together with Alzheimer’s Research UK to highlight the benefits of garden living for brain health and raise funds to find a cure for dementia, raising more than £40,000 for the charity since the partnership launched in March.

Paul Glazier, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Dobbies for raising vital funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK through its Christmas Shopping Night.

“With almost one million people currently living with dementia in the UK, it is vital that we come together and end the heartbreak of this condition. Thank you, Dobbies, for standing with us for a cure.”

Tickets are available at www.dobbies.com and in-store on the night. All proceeds from tickets and donations at the event will be donated to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Customers can explore Dobbies’ festive ranges and inspiration at www.dobbies.com