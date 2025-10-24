Final call to nominate Buckinghamshire's community stars

Tripps Removals is making a final appeal for nominations for its Community Star award, which celebrates the everyday heroes who make a positive difference across Berkshire.

As part of the company’s ongoing Moving Stories campaign, the Community Star award recognises individuals who go above and beyond to help others, whether by volunteering for local causes, supporting neighbours, protecting the environment, running youth groups or simply spreading positivity in their community.

With the nomination deadline fast approaching on Friday 31st October 2025, Tripps Removals is urging residents to put forward those whose efforts deserve to be recognised. One winner will be named as a Tripps Removals Community Star and will receive a £500 prize in appreciation of their contribution.

Ben Tripp, owner and managing director of Tripps Removals, which has been serving the area for more than 155 years, said:

“As a family-run business that’s been part of this community for generations, we’ve witnessed countless acts of kindness and generosity from local people. Communities thrive because of individuals who give their time and energy to help others, often without expecting anything in return. Through our Community Star award, we want to shine a light on these remarkable people and celebrate the difference they make every day.”

Members of the public can nominate someone by emailing [email protected] by Friday 31st October 2025. Entries should include the nominee’s full name, town or village, and a short description of why they deserve recognition.

The Community Star award follows the success of Tripps’ inaugural Charity Champion accolade, and is the latest in a series of community-focused initiatives under the Moving Stories campaign.