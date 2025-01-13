Final chance to buy at popular Milton Keynes development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading housebuilder David Wilson Homes is encouraging Milton Keynes property seekers to act fast and secure their next move before all homes sell out at its popular Eagles’ Rest development in Wavendon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the development’s final phase edging closer to completion with only five properties left to buy, David Wilson Homes is recommending property hunters to act swiftly.

There is still a selection of energy-efficient four bedroom homes available that are suitable for a wide selection of buyers, including second steppers and growing families in search of their forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eagles’ Rest provides a blend of rural and city living with the popular town of Wavendon on the doorstep, and the centre of Milton Keynes little over five miles away.

DWSM - The living room inside a typical David Wilson Homes property in Milton Keynes

Residents will also benefit from Milton Keynes Railway Station, which is six miles away, and reaches London Euston Station in under an hour. As well as this, excellent road connections, including the nearby A5 and M1, make the location a commuter’s dream.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re really pleased to see how the community at Eagles’ Rest has come together, creating a great place for families to live, and we’re excited to welcome new residents.

“If you want to find out more, make an appointment with one of our sales advisers who will be able to give you a range of information on the different homes available at the development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of properties at the development are ready to move into, and many of the final homes remaining benefit from deposit or mortgage contributions.

For more information, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8486, or visit David Wilson Homes in Milton Keynes.